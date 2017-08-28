 »   »   » FIRST TIME FOR SUDEEP: Exciting News About Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film To Be Revealed On His Birthday

FIRST TIME FOR SUDEEP: Exciting News About Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film To Be Revealed On His Birthday

Come September 2 every year, and the fans of Kichcha Sudeep go berserk with happiness and joy. Yes, you guessed it right, it is Kichcha Sudeep's birthday. Fans from all over throng near his house in J.P. Nagar to get a glimpse of their idol.

But, ironically, Kichcha Sudeep had announced on Twitter that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year. The actor had also requested his fans to not waste money and donate the same for the people in need.

While his move were appreciated by a few, many were distraught that they would not get to meet their idol this year. However, fans of Kichcha Sudeep are eagerly waiting for a reason to celebrate his birthday and we bring it to you.

The reason is Hebbuli's director Krishna. You might have known that both Krishna and Sudeep will start working for their next venture together, the scripting for which has already been done. The film team has decided to release the first look of the film on the star's birthday, September 2.

Apparently, Kichca Sudeep will be seen in a role that he has never played before in his life. It is said that this film will have Sudeep's best performance till date in a get-up that will stun the audience.

Sudeep's Next Cinema Announced!

Sudeep's Next Cinema Announced!

Kichcha Sudeep will be next seen in Hebbuli director Krishna's next venture. The director himself had posted about this news from his Twitter handle on August 25.

First Look On September 2

First Look On September 2

Krishna and his team, who have already completed the scripting of the film, have decided to release the first look of their upcoming movie on September 2 as a present to all Kichcha Sudeep fans on his birthday.

Sports Film

Sports Film

By the way, the story will revolve around a popular sport. Kichcha Sudeep will be playing a sportsman in his next film after The Villain.

Sudeep's Role In The Film

Sudeep's Role In The Film

In the film, Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as a professional boxer. To get into the shoe of the character, the actor has already begun his training for boxing.

First Time Ever In Sudeep's Career

First Time Ever In Sudeep's Career

This will be the first time Kichcha Sudeep will be seen portraying a sportsman in a movie, thereby making the film more special to him.

Director Krishna's Wife To Produce The Film

Director Krishna's Wife To Produce The Film

This upcoming film will be directed by Krishna and his wife will be producing the film. This will be the first time Krishna will be investing for a film. The film team is currently busy in pre-production work and will start the shooting in October.

Sudeep
Read more about: kichcha sudeep
Story first published: Monday, August 28, 2017, 12:55 [IST]
