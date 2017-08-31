 »   »   » HAPPY NEWS! Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film's Name Fixed!

Abhinaya Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep is very busy now-a-days. To procure his dates, one has to wait for a minimum of 3 to 4 years from now. The actor, who is currently busy in Prem's, The Villain, will nect take up Hebbuli Krishna's directorial.

Kichcha Sudeep's next film after The Villain had been decided but not yet named. Nown that the title has been revealed, fans are thrilled to see their idol in a new avatar.

As we had previously informed you, Kichcha Sudeep would be playing the role of a boxer in Krishna's next directorial. The same film has now been titled as Pailwan. Abhinaya Chakravarthy will essay the role of a boxer in the film.

Fans of Kichcha Sudeep on Twitter are expressing their happiness after the title has been revealed. A few devoted and talented fans have also designed the film's title card on their own and are taking to Twitter to pass it on to Sudeep.

Presently, Sudeep is busy shooting the final few scenes for The Villain, after which, he will be seen shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, which will either start in the last week of September or the first week of October.

Sudeep will simultaneously train his body to portray a boxer's role and will start filming for Pailwan once he completes his training. What are the preparations that Kichcha Sudeep might take for his next film?

Frankly, we do not know too. But, we will keep you updated as and when we know the information, so stay tuned for more updates..!