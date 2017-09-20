 »   »   » KIRIK PARTY ON TV AGAIN! Rishab Shetty's Kirik Party To Be Re-telecast On Television Again!

One of the recent blockbusters of Sandalwood, that ran for more than 200 successful days in theatres, Kirik Party, is back in news to make more noise. Yes, the film is going to be re-telecast on television on the coming Sunday, September 24.

Do not be surprised, yes it is indeed true. Now, do not gasp, we too know that it is the second time the film will be telecast on television in a little over a month's time. But, that is the popularity of this movie!



Kirik Party's world television premiere was on August 19 on Colors Kannada channel. The film was also relayed on 20th August as well, just to make sure nobody missed watching the film.



Because of continuously playing the movie two days in a row, Colors Kannada channel's viewership multiplied by 4 times and the TRPs that came their way placed the channel at number 1 on the list.



Now, for the same reason, Colors Kannada channel have decided to re-telecast the movie to gain more viewership, which results in more inflow of TRPs. This time however, Kirik Party will air once at 1:00 pm on September 24 on Colors Kannada channel.



By the way, Kirik Party is directed by Rishab Shetty and featured Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde in lead roles.



The film won several accolades such as 'Best Entertaining Film of 2017' and won several awards in Filmfare South Awards, IIFA Awards and SIIMA Awards as well.