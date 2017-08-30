 »   »   » ACCIDENT! Another Mishap During Shooting; Komal & Yogi Suffer Minor Injuries!

Sandalwood seems to be affected by a jinx that is taking over one actor after the other. Tragedies and accidents have been on a rise during film shooting now-a-days.

It has not even been a week since two small screen artists lost their lives in an accident near Nelamangala Highway. Now, two famous Sandalwood actors have been injured during a film shoot.



Comedy actor Komal and Loose Maada Yogi have suffered minor injuries in an accident while shooting for their upcoming film, Kempegowda 2, in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.



Yes, the two actors succumbed to minor injuries right after they fell off of a bike during a chasing scene for Kempegowda 2. Apparently, Komal was riding the bike, while, Yogi was the pillion rider.



Yogi has sustained a few injuries to his knees and Komal has taken a hit to his back, injuring his spine. The two actors were immediately attended to on the spot and given first aid. They were then transported safely to a nearby hospital for treating the injuries.



The doctors in the hospital have advised the two patients for further checkup and scanning, for which, they will be moved to a bigger and better hospital.



Director and producer of the film, Shankar Gowda, has stated in an interview to the media that the two actors succumbed to minute injuries and that they were fine, with nothing serious to worry about.



He has futher said that they were given the best treatment and would be moved to a sophisticated hospital for further checkup. We hope that the two stars recover soon.



Stay tuned for more updates..