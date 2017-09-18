 »   »   » SHOCKING! Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna Producer, Anand Appugol Arrested In Mumbai!

In what appears to be a dramatic turn of events, the producer of Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Mr. Anand Appugol has now been arrested in Mumbai.

Yes, Mr. Anand Appugol was the one who produced the epic film of Sandalwood, Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna, that starred Darshan Thoogudeep.



The producer, who was arrested in Mumbai on the charges of fraud has now been produced in court for his trials. He had been absconding from his house in Belagavi, from the past one and a half months.



Mr. Anand Appogol, the director of 'Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna Credit Cooperative Society', had been absconding since a couple of weeks as he was unable to pay back the customers of his cooperative society.



It is said that the cooperative society that Mr. Anand heads, still needs to return around 200 Crore rupees to its customers, who have all asked for the return of their money. Unable to return the amount, Mr. Anand had fled the city to Mumbai sometime ago.



The cooperative society, which was working efficiently from the last 18 years suffered a major setback during the demonetisation. Unable to convert such a huge amount of money to new currency, Mr. Anand Appugol had to close down his cooperative society.



Apparently, the company has returned around 150 Crore rupees until now and still needs to return an amount that is even greater than that. The erstwhile producer had promised his customers that he would return all their money but had gone absconding.