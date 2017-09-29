 »   »   » WATCH VIDEO: KURUKSHETRA Movie Teaser Releases Along With TARAK Film!

Challenging Star Darshan's 49th film, Tarak, released state-wide today. The film saw one of the biggest openings ever for a Kannada movie. Fans of Darshan Thoogudeep were in for a pleasant surprise after they entered the theatre halls.

You might ask what the surprise was. Well, Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th film Kurukshetra's teaser was released officially along with the film, Tarak. Previously, Kurukshetra film team had just released the poster and the title teaser.



With the release of Tarak, Kurukshetra film team have launched their first dialogue teaser that introduces Darshan Thoogudeep as the Kaurava prince, Duryodhana.



Kurukshetra is being shot extensively at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and is being helmed by ace director, Naganna. The film is produced by Muniratna and the music for the film is composed by V. Harikrishna.



If you have missed watching Kurukshetra's dialogue teaser, do not worry, you can watch it here..

