 »   »   » FINALLY! Kurukshetra Film Launched; Here Is All That You Need To Know About The Star Studded Event!

The muhurat for Kannada film industry's magnum opus, Kurukshetra, took place yesterday. The ostentatious event completed successfully as CM Siddaramaiah clapped the muhurat shot.
The event was held at Dr. Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre in Goraguntepalya, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru.
The lavish and opulent ceremony witnessed the presence of many political bigwigs and Kannada film industry's stalwarts. Above all of them, hundreds of fans had gathered for the occasion.
During the grand function that ensued after the muhurat, the producer and the film team took to the stage to address the gathering and have given answers to all pending questions.
Scroll down to see some of the pictures of the launch event of Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th film, Kurukshetra...
Siddaramaiah Kick-started The Movie!
The Chief Guest in yesterday's function was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah. He clapped for the muhurat shot, thus launching the movie.
Grandiose Ceremony
The magnificent event witnessed a hoard of stars, celebrities and politicians under one roof. Darshan, Ravichandran, Ambareesh, Arjun Sarja, Ravishankar, Shashikumar, Nikhil Kumar, Hariprriya, Rockline Venkatesh and the famous politician, D. K. Suresh were among a few present on the occasion.
Muniratna Kurukshetra
Muniratna, the producer of the movie, confirmed and clarified to the media and fans that the name of the movie would be Muniratna Kurukshetra and not just 'Kurukshetra', due to unavailability of the title.
Ensemble Cast
The film consists an ensemble of actors like Ambareesh, Darshan, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Ravishankar, Saikumar, Shashikumar, Srinath, Nikhil Kumar, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Hariprriya, Lakshmi and Sneha.
Technical Crew
Muniratna Kurukshetra's cinematography will be handled by Jayanan Vincent while V. Harikrishna will compose music for the movie.
Editing will be done by Joni Harshan and action and stunts to be taken care by King Solomon. Apparently, the graphics team of Baahubali franchise will be working for Muniratna Kurukshetra too.
Shooting Plan
Most of the filming for Muniratna Kurukshetra will be done in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Director Naganna has planned to conmplete the shooting of the movie in just one schedule which will last for a 100 days. Reportedly, more than 25 sets have been erected for Muniratna Kurukshetra's filming.
Preparation Since Past 2 Months
Apparently, preparations have been in full swing from the past two months for the team of Muniratna Kurukshetra. In order to fulfil the dreams of producer Muniratna, director Naganna has been working day and night without proper rest.