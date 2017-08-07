 »   »   » FINALLY! Kurukshetra Film Launched; Here Is All That You Need To Know About The Star Studded Event!

The muhurat for Kannada film industry's magnum opus, Kurukshetra, took place yesterday. The ostentatious event completed successfully as CM Siddaramaiah clapped the muhurat shot.

The event was held at Dr. Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre in Goraguntepalya, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru.



The lavish and opulent ceremony witnessed the presence of many political bigwigs and Kannada film industry's stalwarts. Above all of them, hundreds of fans had gathered for the occasion.



During the grand function that ensued after the muhurat, the producer and the film team took to the stage to address the gathering and have given answers to all pending questions.



Scroll down to see some of the pictures of the launch event of Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th film, Kurukshetra...

