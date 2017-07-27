 »   »   » SAD NEWS! Kurukshetra Launch Dates Postponed Yet Again!

One of the most expected movies of the entire nation, Kurukshetra, is now in news again. The movie is supposed to mark Darshan's Thoogudeep's milestone 50th movie.

Sadly or unfortunately, the launch dates of the movie have been postponed again. The launch was supposed to happen on July 30th, a couple of days from today.

Now, the muhurat of the movie has been postponed. Factually speaking, the muhurat of the film was supposed to happen on July 23, the birthday of Muniratna, the producer of Kurukshetra.

But, due to shortage of time in finalizing the cast of the film, the muhurat inevitably got postponed to July 30. A few more actors were finalized too in the mean time.

Now, due to unavoidable circumstances, the muhurat will be postponed to next month. So, when will it be?

Continue reading..