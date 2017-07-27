 »   »   » SAD NEWS! Kurukshetra Launch Dates Postponed Yet Again!

One of the most expected movies of the entire nation, Kurukshetra, is now in news again. The movie is supposed to mark Darshan's Thoogudeep's milestone 50th movie.
Sadly or unfortunately, the launch dates of the movie have been postponed again. The launch was supposed to happen on July 30th, a couple of days from today.
Now, the muhurat of the movie has been postponed. Factually speaking, the muhurat of the film was supposed to happen on July 23, the birthday of Muniratna, the producer of Kurukshetra.
But, due to shortage of time in finalizing the cast of the film, the muhurat inevitably got postponed to July 30. A few more actors were finalized too in the mean time.
Now, due to unavoidable circumstances, the muhurat will be postponed to next month. So, when will it be?
Actual Reason Behind Muhurat Postponement!
As what was previously decided, the muhurat of Kurukshetra will not happen on July 30. The reason behind that was the dates of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
He was supposed to inaugurate the film's launch but due to other important works he will not be able to attend the muhurat ceremony.
On the other hand, Muniratna, wants the film launch to be made by Siddaramaiah only, even at the cost of postponement of the film's launch, and hence the delay.
Muhurat Ceremony On August 6
The muhurat ceremony which was supposed to happen on July 30, has now been pushed forward for a week. As decided before, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the launch of the movie.
First Look Release On August 6
Taking advantage of the delay in the muhurat, the film team has decided to compensate the wait by announcing that the first look poster of Darshan as Duryodhana from Kurukshetra will be released. This means, another reason to celebrate for Darshan's fans.