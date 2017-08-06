 »   »   » Kurukshetra News: Movie To Launch Today; CM Siddaramaiah To Clap Start The Movie!

The launch date for Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra, has finally arrived. The muhurat ceremony will be held today, August 6, at 6:30 pm.

The ostentatious event has been organized at Dr. Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre, near Goraguntepalya, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru.



Special invites have been sent out to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister, H. D. Kumaraswamy. Interestingly, C. M. Siddaramaiah will clap for the muhurat shot.



A few other politicians and cinema stalwarts have been invited to the luxurious ceremony. The film's budget is said to be anywhere between 50 to 60 Crore Rupees.



By the way, Kurukshetra is funded by politician turned producer, Muniratna and is directed by Naganna.



Kurukshetra stars an ensemble cast, namely, Darshan, Ravichandran, Saikumar, Nikhil Kumar, Hariprriya, Lakshmi, Sneha, Regina, Ravishankar and Danish Akhtar Saifi.



The magnum opus will be filmed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Stay tuned for more updates from the sets of Kurukshetra.