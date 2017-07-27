 »   »   » AWESOME! Get Ready To Watch The Epic Film, Kurukshetra, In 3D Format!

It has been 5 years since the first and last film in 3D was made in Kannada. It was the Real Star Upendra, Rebel Star Ambareesh and Sandalwood Queen Ramya starrer, Katariveera Surasundarangi.

It was a different movie with a relatively nascent technology involved. It was the first ever movie in Sandalwood to feature 3D technology. After that, no other movie tried that approach, until now.

Now, the same producer of Katariveera Surasundarangi, Muniratna, is all geared up to bring his upcoming film, Kurukshetra in 3D format. Yes, apparently the producer is all for the 3D technology.

Apparently, the director of the movie, Naganna too, has confirmed the news and has said that the movie will be made in both 2D and 3D formats.

The movie's launch will happen on August 6, after its muhurat ceremony. Multiple number of ostentatious film sets, which exceed 25, have been built and are being finished in Ramoji Film City, exclusively for Kurukshetra.

Surprisingly, the graphics team and technicians who worked for the Baahubali franchise have been hired on demand for Kurukshetra. Reportedly, the film is being made at a starting budget of 60 Crore Rupees.

This goes to show that the producer Muniratna is ensuring that he leaves no stone unturned to churn out an epic movie in Kannada film industry. All we can do is wait and watch.

Stay tuned for more updates about Kurukshetra..