 »   »   » Lovely Star Prem Marries For The Second Time; Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary!

Lovely Star Prem has married for the second time in his life. Surprising but true. But, do not be confused, the actor celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary with his wife on television and as a remembrance, they both married on television for the second time.

The couple's second mariage took place on Suvarna channel's reality show, Dance Dance Juniors show. Yes, in the last week, the concept for dance was family values. Accordingly, the families of all participants had participatred for the episode.

In the same episode, Lovely Star Prem was invited as the guest along with his entire family. Prem and his wife, who had a very simple marriage in a registrar office were traditionally married off on the reality show in presence of their complete families including their children.

The marriage being the main attraction of the show, parents of all judges and participants got to witness their progenies performing on stage about family values. Parents and guardians of the contestants too danced on the stage, indulging in the festive environment.

The episode was shot a few days ago and will be aired on Suvarna Channel this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at 8:00 pm. To catch a glimpse of Prem getting married in a traditional manner, tune in Suvarna channel on the previously mentioned date and time.