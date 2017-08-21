 »   »   » Mahboob Saab, The Runner Up Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13, To Sing For Kattala Kone!

Runner up of Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13, Mahboob Saab, has bagged the chance of alifetime. Yes, the singer has now bagged an opportunity to work in a film as a playback singer.

Mahboob Saab, who impressed the audience with his exceptional singing skills, has turned lucky as offers have started pouring in for the small screen star.

The visually impaired singer will next be seen rending his voice to the protagonist of the film, Kattala Kone, thereby starting his journey as a playback singer in Sandalwood.

Director of the film Kattala Kone, Sandesh Shetty, has apparently become impressed with Mahboob's voice and melody and has offered the singer a chance to prove his might.

By the way, Mahboob Saab was a protege of Sri Puttaraj Gawai and represented his school of music. He was the runner up behind Sunil, who also hailed from the same music school.

While the winner was awarded 5 Lakh Rupees as a winning remuneration, runner up had no cash prize. Interestingly, the film team of Mugulu Nage awarded him 3 Lakh Rupees and the audience collected an amount of 1.5 Lakh Rupees for the runner up.