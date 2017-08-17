 »   »   » Mass Leader 3D Gaming Application Released For Android Users; Available On Google Play Store!

Dr. Shivarajkumar starrer Mass Leader released statewide last weekend on August 12. While the film is running successfully all over the state and still seems to be going strong, a 3D game of the movie has been released on the application store for mobile phones.

Interestingly, the game is almost based on the plot of the film's story and features a well-designed character of Shivaraj, played by Shivarajkumar.

The game's main motto is to fight and hunt down the terrorists who are waging destruction upon the city. Both Shivarajkumar and the producer of the film, Tarun Shivappa have lauded the game.

By the way, the game is produced and released by Infant Studios, which is headed by David. The game has been designed by Pavan. The team behind the development of the mobile game consists of Santhosh, Ashok Reddy and Omkarnath.

To download the Mass Leader game, one has to hit the Google play store application and search for 'leader srk' (without the single quotes). The game's icon is a graphic image of Dr. Shivarajkumar's avatar in Mass Leader film.

Previously, Shivarajkumar's OM film was made into an arcade mobile gaming application which went on to become a marvellous hit among Shivanna's fans.

In case you've been wondering, Mass Leader 3D has been released only for Android phones as of now. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the same.