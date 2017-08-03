 »   »   » SADDENING! A.M.R Ramesh Halts The Release Of Mass Leader; Stay Issued By Bengaluru Civil Court!

Starring hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar, Mass Leader is all set to release statewide on August 11. All the preparations and last moment works have been finished in accordance with the same.
Multiple theatres have already been booked for Shivanna's next movie as the crowds free themselves for the Independence Day bonanza.
But, there is a sad news for Shivanna's fans. Famous director and producer of Sandalwood, A.M.R Ramesh has brought a stay order over the release of the movie from City Civil Court.
With the recent developments, Shivanna's film might not release next weekend. Why this stay order all of a sudden? What might be happening? We have an answer.
Well, there was a tussle between the producer of Mass Leader, Tarun Shivappa and A.M.R Ramesh over the title of the movie.
Previously, the movie had been titled, 'Leader'. But, A.M.R Ramesh protested the moment he came to know about it. He had legally obtained that title from KFCC in 2011.
Accordingly, the Film Chamber asked both producers to come together for a compromise during which it was decided that Leader would be rechristened as Mass Leader.
A.M.R Ramesh seemed pretty happy about the Film Chamber's decision too, and the film went on without a hitch. Now that the movie is completely ready, A.M.R Ramesh has once again started causing trouble for the team of Mass Leader.
August 11 Release Doubtful!
Fans of Shivarajkumar are eagerly waiting for the release of his new movie, Mass Leader. At this juncture, A.M.R Ramesh has set a new hurdle for the film team as he has brought a court stay order from Bengaluru City Civil Court.
Stay Order Brought By Ramesh's Wife
It seems that it is the wife of A.M.R Ramesh who is causing all the trouble now. Indumathi, Ramesh's wife had previously filed for a court stay order on the film which the court has sanctioned, thereby successfully halting the release of Mass Leader.
Mass Leader Not To Be Released?!
As per the court stay order, until the dispute is resolved in the court, the film cannot be released in theatres. If done so, it would mean violating the rules of the constitution and the judiciary, thus making it a punishable offence on the producers, director and actor.
What Does The Producer Of Mass Leader Have To Say?
Producer of the movie, Tarun Shivappa reacted to the above news and has said that neither he nor the production team has received any such notice from the court.
He also said that as he is a law abiding citizen and will go as per the rules and regulations. He also mentioned that he will go as per the plan until he gets a notice from the court.
What Will Happen On August 11?
The film is under judiciary as its title is under dispute. Since it is a legal fight, the movie cannot be released until the fight is either over or the complainant has withdrawn his/her complaint.
If Tarun Shivappa can talk to A.M.R Ramesh and sort it out as soon as possible, there still are chances of the film to be released on August 11.