 »   »   » SADDENING! A.M.R Ramesh Halts The Release Of Mass Leader; Stay Issued By Bengaluru Civil Court!

Starring hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar, Mass Leader is all set to release statewide on August 11. All the preparations and last moment works have been finished in accordance with the same.

Multiple theatres have already been booked for Shivanna's next movie as the crowds free themselves for the Independence Day bonanza.



But, there is a sad news for Shivanna's fans. Famous director and producer of Sandalwood, A.M.R Ramesh has brought a stay order over the release of the movie from City Civil Court.



With the recent developments, Shivanna's film might not release next weekend. Why this stay order all of a sudden? What might be happening? We have an answer.



Well, there was a tussle between the producer of Mass Leader, Tarun Shivappa and A.M.R Ramesh over the title of the movie.



Previously, the movie had been titled, 'Leader'. But, A.M.R Ramesh protested the moment he came to know about it. He had legally obtained that title from KFCC in 2011.



Accordingly, the Film Chamber asked both producers to come together for a compromise during which it was decided that Leader would be rechristened as Mass Leader.



A.M.R Ramesh seemed pretty happy about the Film Chamber's decision too, and the film went on without a hitch. Now that the movie is completely ready, A.M.R Ramesh has once again started causing trouble for the team of Mass Leader.



