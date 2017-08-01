 »   »   » GREEN SIGNAL! Mass Leader Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board!

Mass Leader, starring Shivarajkumar in the lead role, has passed the Censor Board and has been given a U/A certificate.

The film is produced by Tarun Shivappa and Hardik Gowda under the banner, Tarun Talkies. The movie has created a lot of curiosity even before its release. It see the light of the day on August 11.



Shivarajkumar is seen in a mass get-up in the movie, Mass Leader. He has essayed two different shades in the movie, one of a soldier and another of a gangster.



A few of the action sequences and a song have been shot in Kashmir and Qatar. The movie supposedly features many specialities, which have never been shown in Kannada films.



Accordingly, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release on August 11. The film features Pranitha Subhash cast opposite Shivanna as the female lead.



The film also has Vijay Raghavendra and Guru Jaggesh essaying important roles in the movie. For the first time, Loose Maada Yogi has been cast as the antagonist of the movie.



Music for the movie has been rendered by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Guruprashant Rai. Mass Leader is directed by Narasimha, who had previously directed the film, Rose.