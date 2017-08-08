 »   »   » FINALLY! Mass Leader Title Dispute Ends; Film Will Release On The Same Date, August 11!

Dr. Shivarajkumar starrer Mass Leader will release on August 11, as previously decided. The title dispute which went on frivolously, has finally come to an end, thereby paving way for the film's release.

Very recently, A. M. R. Ramesh and his wife had filed a petition in City Civil Court and had obtained a stay order on the release of the film.



But, now that the dispute has ended peacefully, the two parties have come to a compromise amicably with A. M. R. Ramesh agreeing towithdraw the stay order.



Apparently, K. Maju headed the compromise session between A. M. R. Ramesh and Mass Leader producer, Tarun Shivappa. The matter seems to have ended amicably on a good note, according to sources.



Actually, A. M. R. Ramesh had registered the film title, 'Leader', in his name. Since he had the rights to that title, he brought a stay on the release of the movie.



Now that the two parties have come to a compromise, Mass Leader will be released on its previously fixed date, August 11, a couple of days from now.



Mass Leader is directed by Narasimha of Rose fame and also stars Vijay Raghavendra, Guru Jaggesh, Loose Maada Yogi, Pranitha Subhash, Sharmila Mandre and others.