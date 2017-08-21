 »   »   » Kurukshetra News: Yet Another Damsel Joins The Cast Of Kurukshetra; Who Is She?

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra's filming has been in full swing ever since it began from August 7. The film features an ensemble cast - Darshan, Ravichandran, Nikhil Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Ravishankar, Sai Kumar, Sneha, Hariprriya, Regina, etc.

Now, a model cum actress has been roped in for a role in Kurukshetra film. She is also the recipient of 2015 Femina Miss India World pageant. She is none other than Aditi Arya.



Yes, the Femina Miss India winner will be seen acting in Muniratna's Kurukshetra. She is reported to play the role of Uttare, the wife of Abhimanyu, the son of Arjuna.



So, technically speaking, Aditi Arya will be paired opposite to Nikhil Kumar, who has been finalised to play the role of Abhimanyu.



The model cum actress has previously worked in a Telugu film Ijam, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. For Aditi Arya, Kurukshetra will mark her debut in Kannada film industry.