 »   »   » Mufti Actor Srimurali Says Shivanna Is An Awesome Guy; It’s A Blessing To Work Together!

Shivarajkumar starrer Mufti is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017. The action film is directed Narthan and made under Jayanna Productions. Apart from Shivarajkumar, the film stars, Srimurali, Shanvi Srivastava, Vasishta Simha.

Mufti has taken two years in the making. The lead actor of the film, Srimurali has his sight fixed firmly at what lies ahead. In an interview to TOI, the actor revealed as to how it was working with his cousin, Shivrajkumar, and says why he is selective about films...

Srimurali Was Comfortable Working With Narthan Srimurali was quoted by TOI as saying, "Narthan is a very dedicated guy, who is serious about his job. He knows how to keep up with the trends and how he can tap into the audience." Srimurali Says… "When I saw Narthan's work as AD on Ugramm and Rathavara, I was confident about his work. I was comfortable working with him. Above all else, Narthan is a very sweet guy." Working With Shivrajkumar For First Time! "Shivanna is an awesome guy. I used to be very alert whenever he was on set, and ensured that he was comfortable and happy at the location." Working With Shivanna Was A Blessing! "Shivanna helped me out at certain times, by suggesting some corrections here and there. It was very nice shooting with him. We are cousins first, and now we have acted together - it's a blessing. I really liked what happened with Mufti." Why Srimurali Is Selective About Films? "It's not like I am trying out a formula of doing films once a year or once in two years. I am just going with the flow. Right things happen at the right time, and I don't really push for anything." The Actor Says… "When I prepare for a character, I am not at peace until I finish the movie. I like to concentrate on each movie like that. I have tried doing two movies simultaneously, but it never made me anything better in life." Srimurali Wants To Quality Films Srimurali says that he doesn't consider himself as a great actor. But he is a director's actor. The actor doesn't want to go after numbers and would rather consider doing quality films. Srimurali Concludes By Saying… "Mufti took two years to get made for a reason, and that's OK; I have no issues with that. I believe in looking at the good days that are in front of me, rather than cribbing about unwanted things. It's kept me happy and I like to be content with quality."

