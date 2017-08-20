 »   »   » It’s Fixed! Mugulu Nage Film’s Release Date Is Finalised!

Golden Star Ganesh's upcoming film Mugulu Nage launched its audio very recently. Now, the team is all set for the film's release as the date got fixed finally.

Mugulu Nage's songs have proved to be a runaway hit and people are expecting the same from the film. People are now eagerly waiting for its release on September 1.



Mugulu Nage is the third Yograj Bhat-Ganesh combinatorial after Mungaru Male and Galipata. The pair is now looking forward to score a hattrick with Mugulu Nage.



The film features four heroines, Aashika Ranganath, Nikhita Narayan, Apoorva Arora, and Amulya who will be making a guest appearance in the movie.



One of the most in-demand music directors of Sandalwood and a close friend of Yograj Bhat's, V. Harikrishna has composed music for Mugulu Nage. Incidentally, it is his 100th film.



The film's audio has been released, all of which have been well received by the audience, especially the title song, thereby heightening the expectations from the movie.



Due to some unannounced problems, Mugulu Nage's release was postponed to September, as opposed to the previously fixed date in August.