 »   »   » Latest Updates On Muniratna's Kurukshetra Film: 15 Days Of Shooting Completed!

Muniratna's Kurukshetra is being filmed in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City from the past 15 days. The film's team has finally listed its complete set of actors for the movie, who are all present at the location for the shooting.

Kurukshetra is being helmed by Naganna, who had previously directed Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. He is an excuisitely talented director in Kannada film industry who can pull the strings in such a grand manner.



While the director is busy capturing scenes and situations, actors who are idle are found to be hitting the gym and sweating it all out. The actors playing the roles of Pandavas and Kauravas, who are supposed to fight till death, are found working out together.



Apart from that, Crazy Star V. Ravichandran has joined the film cast and crew in Hyderabad, where in he will start shooting for his role in the film. Not just that, there is a lot more to come. Just scroll down to read more news..

