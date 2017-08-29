 »   »   » Latest Updates On Muniratna's Kurukshetra Film: 15 Days Of Shooting Completed!

Muniratna's Kurukshetra is being filmed in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City from the past 15 days. The film's team has finally listed its complete set of actors for the movie, who are all present at the location for the shooting.
Kurukshetra is being helmed by Naganna, who had previously directed Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. He is an excuisitely talented director in Kannada film industry who can pull the strings in such a grand manner.
While the director is busy capturing scenes and situations, actors who are idle are found to be hitting the gym and sweating it all out. The actors playing the roles of Pandavas and Kauravas, who are supposed to fight till death, are found working out together.
Apart from that, Crazy Star V. Ravichandran has joined the film cast and crew in Hyderabad, where in he will start shooting for his role in the film. Not just that, there is a lot more to come. Just scroll down to read more news..
After 15 Days Of Shooting
Filming for the film, Kurukshetra began from August 7. The first sequence to be shot was the song in which Haripriya and Darshan took part in. By the time the song shoot completed, rest of the cast were finalized.
Crazy Star Joins The Team
V. Ravichandran, the Crazy Star of Karnataka, has joined the team of Kurukshetra in Hyderabad. The veteran actor too, has prepared himself for his character, Sri Krishna.
Pandavas & Kauravas In Gym
Actors who essayed Pandavas and Kauravas were found working out together in the gym during their free time.
No Moustache For The Hunks
Actors Ravichandran, Darshan, Arjun Sarja, Danish Akhtar, Sonu Sood, Ravichetan, Yashas Surya and a few others have shaved off their moustaches for Kurukshetra.
A Horde Of Technicians For Kurukshetra!
Unbelievably, there are a total of more than 400 people, who are working behind the scenes for Kurukshetra film.
Five Scenes Per Day
As per the director Naganna, the film team is shooting only 5 scenes per day. The most important scenes are being completed in the beginning stage, if the rumours are to be believed.
The Kauravas
The following actors will be essaying their respective roles - Darshan as Duryodhana, Arjun Sarja as Karna, Ravichetan as Dushyasana and Ravishankar as Shakuni.
The Pandavas
In the Pandavas side, Shashikumar is Dharmaraya, Danish Akhtar is Bhima, Sonu Sood is Arjuna, Yashas Surya is Nakula and Chandan is Sahadeva. South Indian actress Sneha will portray Draupadi on screen.
Other Cast
Apart from the Kauravas and the Pandavas, the following actors will play the respective roles as mentioned - Ravichandran as Sri Krishna, Ambareesh as Bheeshma, Haripriya as Dancer, Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu, Lakshmi as Kunti, Srinivasa Murthy as Dronacharya, Srinath as Dhritarashtra, Avinash as Gandharva Raja, Regina Cassandra as Bhanumati and Sai Kumar in an unannounced role.