 »   »   » Remembering Uday & Anil: Had They Been Alive, They Would Have Been A Part Of Kurukshetra!

One of the most hard-working supporting actors and villains on screen, Raghav Uday and Anil Gowda tragically lost their lives during the filming of climax of Maasthi Gudi.

Had the two actors survived the mishap which happened a few months ago, they would have gotten themselves a fantastic chance to act in the Sandalwood's magnum opus, Muniratna's Kurukshetra.



Presently, a Hindi tele-serial actor, Danish Akhtar Saifi has been roped in to play the role of Bhima in the movie.



Had Anil & Uday been alive today, either of them would have got the opportunity to play the role of Bhima. This was declared by none other than the man himself, producer of Kurukshetra, Muniratna!



The politician turned producer Muniratna, while addressing the gathering during the launch of Kurukshetra said, "Most of the cast in the movie are Kannada artists except for Danish Akhtar, who works for Hindi serials. If only Anil & Uday were alive, we would have cast either of them without second thoughts."



Either ways, it was a terrible accident which took both Anil and Uday's lives away. We hope God gives their families some peace and pray that mishaps like these never happen again.



May their souls rest in peace. Anil & Uday, you both will always be remembered!