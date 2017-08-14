 »   »   » Raghu Dixit On Super Talk Time Show; The Musician Disappointed Due To False Accusations Against Him!

One of the most renowned and talented singers from Karnataka, a proud Kannadiga, Raghu Dixit is disappointed on a few people in Sandalwood.
The multi-faceted artist who rose to fame with his Kannada songs and his band, The Raghu Dixit Project, is now a successful music director in Sandalwood.
He was one of the people who was responsible for highlighting Karnataka and Kannada's importance. He has shown the world the importance of Kannada janapada songs.
This gem of a person is now extremely sad and disappointed on a few people in Sandalwood. He has been blamed for staying in foreign countries for too long. This baseless blame has made him lose some of the best offers of directing music in KFI, which had upset the artist.
Raghu Dixit expressed his disappointment on the Super Talk Time show, which airs on Colors Super channel, and addressed those people who falsely blamed him and spoke a few words which everyone ought to know.
Complaint Against Raghu Dixit
Presenter of the show Akul Balaji said during the show, "One of the biggest complaints against you is that you do not stay in India at all. You are always in foreign countries, and that you are not accessible."
Raghu Dixit's Reply
Replying to Akul Balaji's question, Raghu Dixit said, "You see, that has become my biggest problem and it is not landing me any new projects. I have made it a point to go to foreign countries to perform only twice a year, in March and July. Even if I go, I make it a point to not stay there for more than 15 days as it will lag my work back in my country."
I Would Have Missed Out On Happy New Year! - Raghu Dixit
"When I was in USA, it was I who called Pannaga Bharana to ask for an opportunity to work with him on his debut movie. This was because years ago we had discussed that I would compose music for his first feature film."
"Knowing that, he did not let me know that he had launched his new film. It was only through Facebook that I came to know about his debut venture and I called him up immediately," said Raghu Dixit, recollecting the days of his struggle.
Musician Raghu Dixit Disappointed With False Accusations Against Him
Raghu Dixit went on further and said, "When I called up Pannaga and asked him about his new film, he said that since I was in USA, he thought that I wouldn't take up the job of composing music for his film. He also told that his need for music was very urgent so he could not wait for me to come back."
"Then I composed two songs overnight and sent them to him the very next day, which he eventually approved. That is how I ended up composing his film's music."
Wrong Notion
"I do not know why but people keep on telling me that I am not accessible to them. But, the truth is that I am the same person as before. The only difference is that people do not try at all to meet me so they make up this false notion in their minds about me," added Raghu Dixit.
I Am Deeply Hurt!
"I am deeply hurt by all these false accusations on me. I am a musician minding my own business, yet, a few people have tried to malign my name. Almost the entire world knows about my music and have given me my due respect, but, Gandhinagar does not give me the respect and credits that I deserve," said Raghu Dixit.