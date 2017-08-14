 »   »   » Raghu Dixit On Super Talk Time Show; The Musician Disappointed Due To False Accusations Against Him!

One of the most renowned and talented singers from Karnataka, a proud Kannadiga, Raghu Dixit is disappointed on a few people in Sandalwood.

The multi-faceted artist who rose to fame with his Kannada songs and his band, The Raghu Dixit Project, is now a successful music director in Sandalwood.

He was one of the people who was responsible for highlighting Karnataka and Kannada's importance. He has shown the world the importance of Kannada janapada songs.

This gem of a person is now extremely sad and disappointed on a few people in Sandalwood. He has been blamed for staying in foreign countries for too long. This baseless blame has made him lose some of the best offers of directing music in KFI, which had upset the artist.

Raghu Dixit expressed his disappointment on the Super Talk Time show, which airs on Colors Super channel, and addressed those people who falsely blamed him and spoke a few words which everyone ought to know.

