 »   »   » KURUKSHETRA NEWS: New Picture Released; Take A Good Look At Arjun Sarja As Karna In Kurukshetra!

Most of the characters in Muniratna's magnum opus, Kurukshetra have already been revealed by now. But, only the character names have been assigned, not a single picture of those characters were released except for Darshan Thoogudeep, who essays the main role of Duryodhana.

There were a lot of speculations regarding the get-up of Arjun Sarja as he was finalised to play the role of Karna in Kurukshtera. Now time has come to pull the drapes on it as Arjun Sarja's picture as Karna has now been released.



This single photo has now been shared by many celebrities and fans' pages across social media. Latest one to tweet about the photo was Chiranjeevi Sarja, expressing his amusement for his uncle, Arjun Sarja as Karna.



Rest otherwise, Darshan Thoogudeep is essaying the role of Duryodhana, while Ravichandran will play the role of Sri Krishna. Rebel Star Ambareesh will be seen in the role of Bheeshma and Pranaya Raja Srinath will essay Dhritarashtra's role.



On the Pandavas side, Shashikumar, Sonu Sood, Danish Akhtar Saifi and a few others will essay the important characters while Hariprriya, Sneha, Regina Cassandra and Julie Lakshmi will play vital roles in the film.



Produced by Muniratna, Kurukshetra is being helmed by ace director Naganna.