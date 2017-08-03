 »   »   » HEADS UP! New Kannada Web Series, Loose Connection Launched; Receives Great Feedback From Audience!

Loose Connection is a new Kannada web series starring Sunil Rao in the lead role. Trailer of the new web series had garnered a lot of attention as web series is still a relatively new concept.

Now, the first episode has been released which is gaining a lot of views on the YouTube's channel, Sakath Studio. Those who have seen the first episode have commented and expressed their views.

Most of the feedback has been positive and the web series has got a very good response from the audience.

So, what is the speciality of this new web series? How is the first episode? What is the story?

Calm down, we shall tell you everything that we know in the following slides to come.

Read more..

Love Failure Story The very first episode of the web series tells us that the story follows the chronicles of a guy who has suffered a love failure. It portrays the behavioural habits of a guy who has just broken up with his girlfriend in a rib-tickling way. Devdas Sunil Rao Many years ago, Sunil Rao had acted in a movie, Excuse Me. In the climax of the movie, his love fails. The first episode of the web series picks up from the climax of the movie and depicts a lovelorn Sunil with an overgrown stubble, symbolising Devdas. Instead of feeling sad for the main character, the series leaves you in splits. Better Than Other Web Series If you thought this was the first ever Kannada web series, you were terribly wrong. Previously, there have been a few web series like Bytwo Bengaluru, Bengaluru Queens, etc. But, when compared to the previous web series, Loose Connection is a lot more polished and better than the previous ones. Loose Connection deals with love, breakup and friendship on various levels. More youth population can relate to this series, which surely is wacky. About Loose Connection Along with Sunil Rao, other famous actors like Sindhu Loknath, Anupama Gowda, Vinayak Joshi and RJ Vicky has essayed important roles which are sure to recur in the following episodes. This series is produced by Sakath Studio (owned by RJ Pradeepa) and Pentaprim Studio (owned by Ravishankar). The story is written and directed by three friends - Ishman Khan, Haseen Khan and Raghu Shastry.

Until now, only one episode has been released. To watch the video, click here.