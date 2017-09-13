 »   »   » UDAYA TV'S NEW SHOW: Khiladi Kids – An All-New Reality Show Like Never Before!

Kids of this generation are very fast, comparable to 4G speed! They are mostly like power houses - a never-ending bundle of energy. Be it studies or dance or singing or acting, they excel at just about anything that piques their interest.
In order to bring out the hidden talents of such energetic kids, several reality shows have been conducted all over the world that have promised to channelise the kids' energy to their interested fields.
One such reality show that promises to be different from all the other reality shows is Khiladi Kids. A new reality show on bench, Khiladi Kids promises to differ in all aspects from other previous reality shows.
You ask how? The makers of the show have promised to keep the reality show more close to real than reel. Continue reading..
Suitable Platform For Kids
Every kid has an innate talent adhering to his character. Likewise, Khiladi Kids is an apt platform as it does not limit the scope for performances of kids.
Here, kids are allowed to display their talents in any field, be it dancing, singing, action, stunts, physical and mental endurance etc. Each kid will be judged individually based on his scope of talent.
Who Are The Judges?
Two female actors, Nitya Ram and Jyothi Rai will get to judge the performances of the kids on the show. While Nitya Ram is an actress in the successful serial Nandini, Jyothi Rai is a successful actress in the serial Jo Jo Laali.
Who Are The Presenters?
Two of the best presenters from Udaya Music channel - Milind and Manjula have been roped in to present the show, Khiladi Kids.