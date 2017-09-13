 »   »   » UDAYA TV'S NEW SHOW: Khiladi Kids – An All-New Reality Show Like Never Before!

Kids of this generation are very fast, comparable to 4G speed! They are mostly like power houses - a never-ending bundle of energy. Be it studies or dance or singing or acting, they excel at just about anything that piques their interest.

In order to bring out the hidden talents of such energetic kids, several reality shows have been conducted all over the world that have promised to channelise the kids' energy to their interested fields.

One such reality show that promises to be different from all the other reality shows is Khiladi Kids. A new reality show on bench, Khiladi Kids promises to differ in all aspects from other previous reality shows.

You ask how? The makers of the show have promised to keep the reality show more close to real than reel. Continue reading..