 »   »   » Ayana - A Promising Film By A Newcomer; Ready For Release!

Ayana is an upcoming film made by newcomers in the film industry. The film's trailer and songs have already been released, which have received good feedback from the audience.

Do not be mistaken, Ayana is not like any other commercial film. In fact, it is not a commercial film at all. The film's story is totally out of the box as what can be seen from the trailer which has garnered more than 100K views on YouTube within just 3 days after launching it.

Ayana's story revolves around a software engineer and his life. What starts as a simple journey of a software engineer takes the protagonist's life on an unimaginable path, putting several relationships at stake for his career.

Ayana stars Deepak Subramanya and Apoorva as the lead pair and is directed by Gangadhar Salimath. Coincidentally, the director of this movie was a software engineer before entering the film industry.

The film has Varun's cinematography and the music is composed by Sriyank Sriyan. The film also features Ramesh Bhat, Nagashree, Vedashree Rao, Harsha H. S, Karthika, Gowtham, Moksha Kushal and a few others in supporting roles.

Filming has been done in locations near Bengaluru, Goa, Chikmagalur and Mangalore. The film will be released in September, although the exact date is unknown.

Take a look at the trailer of Ayana and let us know how you felt about it in the comments section below..