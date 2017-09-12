 »   »   » Feast Your Eyes On Nikhil Kumar As Abhimanyu In Kurukshetra!

One of the most and highest expected movies of Sandalwood, unmistakeably, has to be Muniratna's Kurukshetra. Filming for the same began on August 7 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

More than a month has passed since the filming began for Kurukshetra and gradually, the looks of various actors in the film are being revealed one after the other.



Now is the turn of newbie in town, Nikhil Kumar. His look from the film has been revealed. The Jaguar actor is now essaying the role of Prince Abhimanyu and he looks perfect for the role.



The fans seem to be very content and happy as the role seems tailor-made for the one-film-old artist, Nikhil Kumar, who has begun filming his parts in the movie.



Previously, we at Filmibeat had revealed a sketch of Abhimanyu's character that Nikhil Kumar had been given by the film team. Looking at the sketch, we now feel that the actor has effortlessly slipped into the character.