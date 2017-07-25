 »   »   » SNEAK PEEK! Nikhil Kumar's Look In Kurukshetra As Abhimanyu!

Okay, so, when we told you that Nikhil Kumar, son of Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H. D. Kumaraswamy, had grabbed a role in Darshan's 50th movie Kurukshetra, many did not believe it.

Well, this article is for those who underestimated the prowess of the actor. Him acting in Kurukshetra is confirmed, but, the film team is yet to announce it officially.

Very well, some still do not believe us. Here is a picture that Nikhil Kumar himself posted on his Facebook profile with a caption that said, "Abhimanyu in the making."

So, with that picture, many had doubts about his appearance and looks in the movie. Here we give you the photographic proof. Check it out.

The film team has imagined Nikhil in Abhimanyu's character and has sketched his look in the movie. The same sketch has been shared by Nikhil on Facebook.

Fans of Nikhil Kumar were astounded and happy at the same time. They seem to have liked his portrayal of Abhimanyu in the movie.

Hundreds of fans have complimented Nikhil for his look in the movie while some of them have wished him luck for his journey with the team of Kurukshetra.

Kurukshetra will be launched on July 30, Sunday. On that day, the film team will reveal the entire cast and crew of the movie.