 »   »   » Nirup Bhandari Suffers An Injury On The Sets Of Rajaratha; Continues Filming Despite His Agony!

Anup Bhandari's directorial, Rajaratha, has suffered a major setback. During the filming of a scene in Mysuru, the lead actor and brother of Anup, Nirup Bhandari suffered a major injury to his right hand.

Presently, shooting for Rajaratha is taking place in Mysuru. During the filming of an action sequence, Nirup Bhandari slipped and fell while performing a stunt.



However, the actor who is eager to complete the film, has taken part in the shooting despite his pain and agony. Nirup escaped from the jaws of death by dodging his head which would have taken the fatal impact if he hadn't dodged it.



Anup Bhandari and Nirup Bhandari, also known as The Bhandari brothers, rose to fame with their debut film, Rangitaranga. It was directed by Anup Bhandari and featured Nirup Bhandari in the lead role.