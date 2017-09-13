 »   »   » Regina Cassandra As Bhanumathi In Kurukshetra Was Just A Rumour; Search Is On For An Actress!

Challenging Star Darshan starrer Kurukshetra is currently being filmed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While most of the cast have been finalised, there is a role that is yet to be filled.

Believe it or not, a heroine for Darshan has not yet been found! You might be asking why would Darshan needs a heroine for this film, right?



Well, it so happens that Kurukshetra film is being helmed to show the 'Battle Of Kurukshetra' from the point of view of Duryodhana, and Darshan is essaying Duryodhana's role.



Hence, Darshan gets the main lead role in the film. But, Duryodhana had a wife and if the story involves Duryodhana's point of view, it also has to include his wife, Bhanumathi.



Up until now, there were strong rumours that Regina Cassandra had been roped in to play the love interest of Darshan in the film. But, now it has proven to be wrong.



Surprisingly enough, no heroine has been finalised to play the role of Duryodhana's wife, Bhanumathi, in Kurukshetra. Does this mean that Darshan will not get to romance anyone in the film?



