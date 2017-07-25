 »   »   » Olle Huduga Pratham Granted Bail By The Court On Condition!

Yesterday, July 24, was full of news about Pratham and Bhuvan controversy. The Bigg Boss fellow contestants got into a tussle on Sunday, July 23, during the shoot of their tele-serial, which became personal and Pratham bit Bhuvan on his thighs.

Bhuvan Ponnanna immediately rushed to the nearest Police Station and filed an assault complaint against Pratham. Pratham, who remained unavailable to the Police, made his presence directly on the Second ACJM Court on Monday, July 24. The court has given him the bail on condition.

Pratham dodged the Police and appeared directly before the Second ACJM Court to obtain anticipatory bail. Having examined the application for his anticipatory bail, the judge of the court, Prithviraj Varnekar filled some sense into the eccentric celebrity.

The judge is said to have told Pratham that he is a celebrity and needs to behave like one. He has also said that Pratham has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders as people follow his footsteps as fans. He has granted the bail on condition that Pratham never does any of these tricks again.

The court has taken 5000 Rupees as surety for Pratham's bail and has seemingly asked him to attend the hearing on July 31.