 »   »   » Good News: Another Special Reason To Celebrate For The Team Of Ondu Motteya Kathe!

This could be called a new era in the Kannada film industry as new and young filmmakers are taking up exotic and offbeat subjects for their movies.

One such film that created waves of excitement and curiosity was Ondu Motteya Kathe (OMK). The film stood out primarily, owing to the fact that it had a quality that most films have failed to deliver in the past.



Now, the happy news is that the film has successfully completed its 50 day run in theatres. Yes, it's a half-century for OMK film team.



The film has gone on to prove that an unobtrusive and modest movie made on a shoe-string budget can also achieve wide fame, and is now an inspiration to many budding filmmakers.



Ondu Motteya Kathe, released on July 7, completed its 50 day on August 25 and is still actively running in several multiplexes and single screens across Bengaluru.



Not only in Karnataka, Ondu Motteya Kathe has also spread its charm in America. The film is a proof to say that good scripts do not need big stars to be a hit.



Ondu Motteya Kathe was directed by Raj B. Shetty and was produced by Pawan Kumar. The film was successfully exhibited in London and New York Film Festivals.