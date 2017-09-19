 »   »   » WATCH ON TV: Ondu Motteya Kathe World Television Premiere; Do Not Miss This Extravaganza!

Ondu Motteya Kathe, which released in July 2017, was one of the most watched Kannada films of 2017 by the audience. Without any marketing publicity or promo stunts, the film's strong screenplay swept the audience off their feet.

The super-hit movie is now back in the news again. Guess why? Well, that is because you can watch it on TV at your place! Yes, the film will premiere on television for the very first time on October 7, 2017 on Colors Kannada channel.



Ondu Motteya Kathe was a brilliantly made movie that drew the audience towards it without any effort at all, literally! It gave an unique experience to the filmgoers and left a pondering thought in their brains even after the conclusion of the film.



The film achieved the profound success thanks to its simple yet brilliant story, and its engaging narrative, which kept the audience glued to their seats. Director Raj B. Shetty has comically tried to convey the trouble of bald people.



The film was produced by Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame and Raj B. Shetty took up the responsibility of helming the film as well as play the protagonist's role. The film has won a lot of accolades in several international film festivals!



If you have missed watching this fantabulous cinema, then do not miss this opportunity to watch it on television. Tune in to Colors Kannada channel on October 7 at 8 pm to watch Ondu Motteya Kathe.