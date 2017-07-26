 »   »   » FANTASTIC! Operation Alamelamma To Be Remade In Tamil, Hindi & Marathi!

Simple Suni's directorial, Operation Alamelamma has received a phenomenal response from the audience and is running house-full all over Namma Bengaluru.
Not just the audience in Karnataka, a few from Bollywood and Kollywood have taken notice of the movie and have watched it. Not very surprisingly, they too have been baffled by the A-one movie.
Yes, many artists and producers from other film industries have watched the movie and have given a very good response. In fact, they have expresses their wish to remake the movie.
Starring Shraddha Srinath and Rishi, the spectacular movie, Operation Alamelamma, will be remade in three different languages.
Apart from that, Kollywood seems to be very keen in remaking the movie at the earliest and have apparently finalized the actor for the movie as well.
So, which three languages will Operation Alamelamma be remade in? Who is the finalized hero in the Tamil remake?
Continue reading if you are curious enough..
Operation Alamelamma Into 3 Languages!
The demand for the remake rights for successful movie, Operation Alamelamma is very high. Even almost after a week of its release, it is still running houseful in theatres. The producers of the movie have sold the remake rights and it will be remade in three different languages.
Who Is The Hero In Tamil Remake?
The remake rights for Operation Alamelamma in Tamil has been bought by Harijan Productions. Apparently, in the Tamil version, Vijay Sethupathi will essay Rishi's role in the movie.
Remake In Hindi & Marathi
On the other hand, in Bollywood, a production company under the name Dhoon have bought the remake rights for Operation Alamelamma. The same company is set to remake it again in Marathi as well.
Wait For A Sequel To Operation Alamelamma!
Previously, Simple Suni had stated that a sequel to Operation Alamelamma could be possible if the audience responded well to the first part. Now that the movie has almost turned into an overnight sensation, the director now is sure about making its sequel. Suni is currently busy shooting for Chamak, and will start shooting for the sequel of Operation Alamelamma at the earliest.