 »   »   » FANTASTIC! Operation Alamelamma To Be Remade In Tamil, Hindi & Marathi!

Simple Suni's directorial, Operation Alamelamma has received a phenomenal response from the audience and is running house-full all over Namma Bengaluru.

Not just the audience in Karnataka, a few from Bollywood and Kollywood have taken notice of the movie and have watched it. Not very surprisingly, they too have been baffled by the A-one movie.



Yes, many artists and producers from other film industries have watched the movie and have given a very good response. In fact, they have expresses their wish to remake the movie.



Starring Shraddha Srinath and Rishi, the spectacular movie, Operation Alamelamma, will be remade in three different languages.



Apart from that, Kollywood seems to be very keen in remaking the movie at the earliest and have apparently finalized the actor for the movie as well.



So, which three languages will Operation Alamelamma be remade in? Who is the finalized hero in the Tamil remake?



Continue reading if you are curious enough..

