 »   »   » JUST IN! Leaked Pics Of Hariprriya And Darshan From The Sets Of Kurukshetra!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Muniratna's Kurukshetra has already begun its shooting schedule. The entire film team is in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad for the filming of the movie.

In midst of filming, a couple of pictures from the set have been leaked on social media and are going viral, with people sharing the pictures on WhatsApp and Facebook.



Muniratna's Kurukshetra was launched last weekend, August 6. The film's muhurat shot was clapped by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.



According to the producer of the movie, the filming will go on for 100 days non-stop. The team is looking forward to conclude the filming in just one long schedule.



Now that a few of the stills of the movie in making have been leaked, it has heightened the curiosity and expectations from the film. Scroll down to see the leaked pictures from the Kurukshetra sets..



