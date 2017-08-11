 »   »   » JUST IN! Leaked Pics Of Hariprriya And Darshan From The Sets Of Kurukshetra!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Muniratna's Kurukshetra has already begun its shooting schedule. The entire film team is in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad for the filming of the movie.
In midst of filming, a couple of pictures from the set have been leaked on social media and are going viral, with people sharing the pictures on WhatsApp and Facebook.
Muniratna's Kurukshetra was launched last weekend, August 6. The film's muhurat shot was clapped by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.
According to the producer of the movie, the filming will go on for 100 days non-stop. The team is looking forward to conclude the filming in just one long schedule.
Now that a few of the stills of the movie in making have been leaked, it has heightened the curiosity and expectations from the film. Scroll down to see the leaked pictures from the Kurukshetra sets..
Picture Credits: Sandalwood Insides
What Are The Leaked Pictures?
Two pictures have been leaked from the sets of Kurukshetra. One shows Darshan in Duryodhana's avatar and another picture shows Hariprriya as the dancer.
Hariprriya First Look
There were a lot of speculations in Gandhinagar regarding the look of Hariprriya in the film as a dancer. Take a look at the above image in which Hariprriya is clothed as a dancer.
Darshan's Duryodhana Look
Another picture showing Darshan as Duryodhana has leaked. Take a good look at the picture where Darshan is seen sitting on a chair, wearing Duryodhana's costume. Along with Darshan, producer of the film, Muniratna can also be seen.
Filming Started With A Song Sequence
By the way, shooting for Kurukshetra film began with a song. This is the song in which Hariprriya will make her presence in the film, felt.
Release Date
Although a proper release date has still not been confirmed by the team, producer Muniratna had mentioned during the film launch that they will try to release the film by next year Sankranti festival. Muniratna's Kurukshetra will be directed by Naganna and will feature an ensemble cast.