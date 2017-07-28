 »   »   » IN PICS! Shwetha Srivatsav Uploads Her Daughter's Pictures On Facebook!

Shwetha Srivatsav recently gave birth to a baby girl. The Kannada actress let the entire world know via Facebook about the arrival of her daughter.
The actress took to Facebook to express her joy of becoming a mother on July 21. Today, July 28, a week later, the actress has taken to Facebook again to share a few pictures of herself and her daughter.
Shwetha Srivatsav, when she was carrying the baby, had garnered attention from everyone by participating in a photoshoot furing her pregnency.
A few weeks ago, the actress got her belly painted with a baby on it. The art was executed by Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a famous artist of KFI.
Now, the actress, wanting to show her baby to the world has uploaded a few pictures of her baby. Here, we present to you some of the exclusive pictures.
Take a look..
The Smiling Angel
Take a look at the baby holding her father's hands and smiling her way to glory. You go girl!
The Curious Look?
Just look at the cutie-pie frowning upon a member of Shwetha's family. The baby looks very cute with her inquisitive expression.
Blissful Shwetha
Shwetha Srivatsava looks so calm and blissful in this picture, with her daughter by her side.
Mother-Daughter's First Selfie
Apparently, this has to be the baby girl's first selfie picture with her mother. Welcome to the real world, kiddo!
Grandmother-Granddaughter Duo
In the picture, Shwetha's mother is seen holding her granddaughter. Such warmth and love.
Relatives' Happiness
Shwetha Srivatsav's family seems to be pretty elated to welcome their family member. We can only imagine their joy.
Finally, The Family!
Wow! This is the best picture in the collection. In the picture, Amit Srivatsav, Shwetha's husband can be seen holding their baby as the baby struggles to wake up from her nap time. I bet Shwetha is the most happiest person in the picture.
Well, congratulations Shwetha, take care!