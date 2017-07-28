 »   »   » IN PICS! Shwetha Srivatsav Uploads Her Daughter's Pictures On Facebook!

Shwetha Srivatsav recently gave birth to a baby girl. The Kannada actress let the entire world know via Facebook about the arrival of her daughter.

The actress took to Facebook to express her joy of becoming a mother on July 21. Today, July 28, a week later, the actress has taken to Facebook again to share a few pictures of herself and her daughter.

Shwetha Srivatsav, when she was carrying the baby, had garnered attention from everyone by participating in a photoshoot furing her pregnency.

A few weeks ago, the actress got her belly painted with a baby on it. The art was executed by Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a famous artist of KFI.

Now, the actress, wanting to show her baby to the world has uploaded a few pictures of her baby. Here, we present to you some of the exclusive pictures.

Take a look..