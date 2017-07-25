 »   »   » Olle Huduga Pratham Now Seeks To Take Revenge; Files A Complaint On Bhuvan!

Pratham and Bhuvan are making news from the past two days. On Sunday, July 23, Pratham and Bhuvan had a fight, which later turned into a big scuffle after Pratham bit Bhuvan on his thighs.

Bhuvan was immediately rushed to hospital and a police complaint was lodged against Pratham in Talaghattapura Police Station.

Interestingly, after a gap of a day, Pratham has now lodged a complaint against Bhuvan for threatening to kill him.

Pratham's Police Complaint reads, "He hit my neck very hard and used profanity against me. He scolded me and my family with obnoxious words."

"He further told me that I could never run away from him.. He taunted me, threatened me and told that he would kill me. I humbly request you to take proper action against Bhuvan", read Pratham's complaint letter.

Yesterday, July 24, Bhuvan had filed a complaint against Pratham for assaulting and biting him. Regarding the same, Pratham went ahead and procured an anticipatory bail for himself.

Now, Talaghattapura Police Station has two parties' complaints, against each other. Having taken the cases into consideration, the police force has informed us that they will look into it.

It seems that the police are doing everything possible in their might to find out the real culprit in this needless controversy. Meanwhile, Pratham is to appear before the court on July 31.