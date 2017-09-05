 »   »   » HAPPY NEWS: Darshan And Prem Will Definitely Make A Film Together – Rakshita Prem

One of the best combinations so far was Darshan and Prem in the film, Kariya. The director-actor duo proved against all odds that their combinatorial would succeed.
It has now been more than 14 years since Kariya was released, but, the film still has the same value as it had before. Fans of Prem and Darshan still hope to see one more film of their combinatorial.
Well, it seems that the fans won't be disappointed as the pair will be back for a new project. Yes, the news was rife about these two making a movie together, but, no official information was available. Until now.
Rakshita Prem, wife of director Prem, has now revealed on a public platform that both Prem and Darshan will get back together for another project. Scroll down to read more..
Prem To Direct Darshan Thoogudeep
After completing the shooting for The Villain, director Prem will next direct Darshan Thoogudeep.
Rakshita Prem Confirms
Until now, speculations were rife that Darshan and Prem would come together for a big project. But now, Rakshita Prem has confirmed the news.
Rakshita Tells On Dance Karnataka Dance Program
Rakshita Prem is one of the judges on the reality show, Dance Karnataka Dance. During the show, Rakshita Prem has talked about Darshan and Prem's next film.
Darshan And I Are Good Friends
Rakshita Prem, while on the show, said, "Darshan and I are good friends. We talk over phone sometimes and scold each other like best friends. Darshan and my husband will next make a movie together, I'm sure."
Title Has Been Fixed!
According to our sources, the title for Prem and Darshan's next outing has been fixed. Its name is Anjaneya.
Hebbuli Producer
Darshan and Prem's next combinatorial will apparently be produced by Hebbuli film's director, Umapathi.
Darshan's Next Projects
Presently, Darshan's upcoming film Tarak is ready for its release. As we speak, Darshan is filming for the magnum opus, Kurukshetra. After Kurukshetra, Darshan is apparently said to work on the film, Wadeyar, directed by Pavan Wadeeyar. Only after Wadeyar will Darshan be able to take part in Prem's next.