 »   »   » HAPPY NEWS: Darshan And Prem Will Definitely Make A Film Together – Rakshita Prem

One of the best combinations so far was Darshan and Prem in the film, Kariya. The director-actor duo proved against all odds that their combinatorial would succeed.

It has now been more than 14 years since Kariya was released, but, the film still has the same value as it had before. Fans of Prem and Darshan still hope to see one more film of their combinatorial.

Well, it seems that the fans won't be disappointed as the pair will be back for a new project. Yes, the news was rife about these two making a movie together, but, no official information was available. Until now.

Rakshita Prem, wife of director Prem, has now revealed on a public platform that both Prem and Darshan will get back together for another project. Scroll down to read more..