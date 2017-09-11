 »   »   » AWW SO SWEET! Priya Sudeep Visits Her Darling Husband On The Sets Of The Villain!

Misunderstanding, anger and dissatisfaction were all a part of Sudeep and Priya's life, until only recently. Not anymore!

Ever since the couple announced that they would get back together for their daughter, the entire state has erupted in joy over the happy news. They seemed to have pushed aside their differences for the sake of their daughter.



The couple have once again started making public appearances, much to the relief of all of Sudeep's fans who were praying for the betterment of their hero's personal life.



The couple were last seen together at the inauguration of their close friend's hotel, 'Donne Biriyani Mane'. Now, Priya Sudeep, wanting to be a part of her husband's life more and more, has paid a visit to her beloved on the sets of The Villain.



