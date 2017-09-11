 »   »   » AWW SO SWEET! Priya Sudeep Visits Her Darling Husband On The Sets Of The Villain!

AWW SO SWEET! Priya Sudeep Visits Her Darling Husband On The Sets Of The Villain!

Posted By:
Misunderstanding, anger and dissatisfaction were all a part of Sudeep and Priya's life, until only recently. Not anymore!

Ever since the couple announced that they would get back together for their daughter, the entire state has erupted in joy over the happy news. They seemed to have pushed aside their differences for the sake of their daughter.

The couple have once again started making public appearances, much to the relief of all of Sudeep's fans who were praying for the betterment of their hero's personal life.

The couple were last seen together at the inauguration of their close friend's hotel, 'Donne Biriyani Mane'. Now, Priya Sudeep, wanting to be a part of her husband's life more and more, has paid a visit to her beloved on the sets of The Villain.

Priya Sudeep In Chikkamagaluru

Presently, The Villain in being shot at Chikkamagaluru. Actor Sudeep and actress Amy Jackson are part of the action sequence shooting. Surprisingly, Priya Sudeep has paid a visit to her beloved on the sets of The Villain.

Amy Jackson And Priya

Priya Sudeep, who was at the shooting spot, clicked a selfie with the hot and sizzling Amy Jackson. Take a look.

Husband & Wife At The Shooting Spot

Apparently, Priya was invited by Kichcha Sudeep to be a part of the film schedule. For an outsider, it feels really nice to see a couple get back together. May the couple be blessed with eternal love that will never fade away.

Sudeep And Priya At Biriyani Mane

Very recently, Sudeep and Priya made their public appearance together at the opening of Donne Biriyani Mane. Take a look at those pictures, if you still haven't.

Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 11:25 [IST]
