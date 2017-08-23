 »   »   » FILMIBEAT EXCLUSIVE! Check Out Priyamani's Wedding Video!

South Indian actress Priyamani has finally married her longtime friend and beau, Mustafa Raj, who hails from Mumbai. A video of her wedding in a registrar office is available with our team.

Priyamani and Mustafa Raj entered the wedlock by exchanging garlands in Jayanagar's sub-registrar office at 3:30 pm today, August 23.

For those of you who thought that you could watch her wedding video on TV channels, you are wrong as the media were not allowed inside the office at all.

But, thankfully, a video has been released from inside the registrar office which shows the couple getting married in presence of witnesses.

For her wedding, Priyamani donned a green saree with a yellow blouse, while, Mustafa Raj was clothed in white pajama and kurta.

Further, Priyamani's father Vasudev Mani Iyer was present on the occasion along with their entire family to bless the wedded couple.

Both Priyamani and Mustafa Raj had submitted the marriage application to the sub-registrar office last month. Today, the couple submitted a few documents to the office and entered the wedlock in presence of three witnesses.

