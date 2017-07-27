 »   »   » Priyanka Upendra With Director Of Mummy – Save Me, Lohith H

Mummy - Save Me, was a Kannada movie that belonged to suspense horror genre. The movie was directed by Lohith H, and starred Priyanka Upendra in the lead role.

It was Lohith's first film as a director and he won critical acclaim for his movie. The film saw a surmountable success and Lohith was declared as a bankable director.



A few weeks ago, there were news that Priyanka Upendra and Lohith H would collaborate again for a new project.



It was confirmed yesterday, July 26, that Lohith would indeed be directing Priyanka again. The title for their new collaboration has apparently been fixed.



Lohith saw success in his debut film as a director. Even though it was a horror movie, Priyanka Upendra's image added charm to the movie.



The result? The film was a huge success, both critics and box office. Audience received the movie very well, thereby proving that film-making standards in KFI has improved.



Now, Lohith is looking forward to direct Priyanka Upendra again, for a second time.


