 »   »   » Priyanka Upendra With Director Of Mummy – Save Me, Lohith H

Mummy - Save Me, was a Kannada movie that belonged to suspense horror genre. The movie was directed by Lohith H, and starred Priyanka Upendra in the lead role.
It was Lohith's first film as a director and he won critical acclaim for his movie. The film saw a surmountable success and Lohith was declared as a bankable director.
A few weeks ago, there were news that Priyanka Upendra and Lohith H would collaborate again for a new project.
It was confirmed yesterday, July 26, that Lohith would indeed be directing Priyanka again. The title for their new collaboration has apparently been fixed.
Lohith saw success in his debut film as a director. Even though it was a horror movie, Priyanka Upendra's image added charm to the movie.
The result? The film was a huge success, both critics and box office. Audience received the movie very well, thereby proving that film-making standards in KFI has improved.
Now, Lohith is looking forward to direct Priyanka Upendra again, for a second time. Which movie is it? When will it start shooting? Read more..
Howrah Bridge
Lohith H, a young and energetic director, who is brimming with talent, is just 23 years old. After having directed Priyanka Upendra in his first film, he wants to repeat the same for his second movie as well. The title of his second movie is Howrah Bridge.
Howrah Bridge To Be Made In Two Languages
According to the director Lohith, Howrah Bridge is going to be a thriller. In addition to that, he told that the movie will be made simultaneously in Tamil as well.
Bollywood Actor In Howrah Bridge
Along with Priyanka Upendra, the famous Bollywood actor, Sanjeev Jaiswal, is said to be playing a very important role in the movie. For those who do not know, Sanjeev Jaiswal won acclaim for his portrayal of Ajmal Kasab in Ram Gopal Verma's, The Attacks of 26/11.
When Is The Film's Launch?
According to the information from our sources, Lohith will start shooting for Howrah Bridge starting from the end of August. As understood from the film's title, the film will be shot in Kolkata and it is said that the entire team which worked for Mummy - Save Me will be working for this movie too.