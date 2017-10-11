 »   »   » BIGG BOSS Kannada 5: Who Are The Probable Celebrity Contestants? Take A Look!

The craze is on! Yes, ever since Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 was announced, there were speculations doing rounds as to which celebrities would appear as the contestants on the show.
Now that there is only four more days left for the highest watched reality show on Kannada television, a probable list of celebrity contestants has been released that is going viral on social media.
Season 5 of Kannada version of Bigg Boss will start on October 15 at 6:00 pm on Colors Super channel. We do not know if the channel is worried about its contestants but the audience surely are!
Some fans of Kannada Bigg Boss have put together a list of probable list of celebrity contestants who might likely appear on the much hyped reality show. Well, go ahead and check it out..
Actress Vijaylakshmi
We all know the actress of the film, Nagamandala, Vijaylakshmi, don't we? The actress who had drifted away from the film industry might as well make it to the show, considering that it might act as her comeback to the industry. Will she make it? That is for Bigg Boss to decide finally.
Rapper Chandan Shetty
It is said that the famous rapper of Sandalwood, Chandan Shetty will also be one of the contestants on the reality show. Wait and watch to see if it turns out to be true.
Sihi Kahi Chandru
Known for his quirky dialogues and his culinary skills, Sihi Kahi Chandru's name is also in the probable list of contestants.
Rajesh Nataranga
Arguably, one of the best talents in Kannada cinema, Rajesh Nataranga's name has appeared on the probable list of contestants. Only time will tell if his fans will get to see him on the show or not.
Kavya Gowda
Kavya Gowda, who is known for her role as Chinnu in the tele-serial, Lakshmi Baramma, might be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 5 as her name has cropped up too.
Supriya Lohith & Anuradha Bhat
Apart from actors, singers Supriya Loknath and Anuradha Bhat might also be the contestants of Bigg Boss 5, according to the list.