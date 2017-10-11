 »   »   » BIGG BOSS Kannada 5: Who Are The Probable Celebrity Contestants? Take A Look!

BIGG BOSS Kannada 5: Who Are The Probable Celebrity Contestants? Take A Look!

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The craze is on! Yes, ever since Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 was announced, there were speculations doing rounds as to which celebrities would appear as the contestants on the show.

Now that there is only four more days left for the highest watched reality show on Kannada television, a probable list of celebrity contestants has been released that is going viral on social media.

Season 5 of Kannada version of Bigg Boss will start on October 15 at 6:00 pm on Colors Super channel. We do not know if the channel is worried about its contestants but the audience surely are!

Some fans of Kannada Bigg Boss have put together a list of probable list of celebrity contestants who might likely appear on the much hyped reality show. Well, go ahead and check it out..

Actress Vijaylakshmi

Actress Vijaylakshmi

We all know the actress of the film, Nagamandala, Vijaylakshmi, don't we? The actress who had drifted away from the film industry might as well make it to the show, considering that it might act as her comeback to the industry. Will she make it? That is for Bigg Boss to decide finally.

Rapper Chandan Shetty

Rapper Chandan Shetty

It is said that the famous rapper of Sandalwood, Chandan Shetty will also be one of the contestants on the reality show. Wait and watch to see if it turns out to be true.

Sihi Kahi Chandru

Sihi Kahi Chandru

Known for his quirky dialogues and his culinary skills, Sihi Kahi Chandru's name is also in the probable list of contestants.

Rajesh Nataranga

Rajesh Nataranga

Arguably, one of the best talents in Kannada cinema, Rajesh Nataranga's name has appeared on the probable list of contestants. Only time will tell if his fans will get to see him on the show or not.

Kavya Gowda

Kavya Gowda

Kavya Gowda, who is known for her role as Chinnu in the tele-serial, Lakshmi Baramma, might be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 5 as her name has cropped up too.

Supriya Lohith & Anuradha Bhat

Supriya Lohith & Anuradha Bhat

Apart from actors, singers Supriya Loknath and Anuradha Bhat might also be the contestants of Bigg Boss 5, according to the list.

Speciality Of BBK5

Speciality Of BBK5

Along with celebrities, common man too will participate as contestants on the reality show, which is touted to be the speciality of this season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

Read more about: bigg boss kannada season 5
Story first published: Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Kannada Photos

Go to : Kannada Photos