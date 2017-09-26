 »   »   » HERE IT IS! Check Out The Probable List Of Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5!

Bigg Boss Kannada has been one of the most phenomenal shows on the history of Kannada television. The show has garnered the highest amount of TRPs ever for a reality show.

Having spanned 4 successful seasons, the show is back on television for the fifth time, with a new concept. Kichcha Sudeep, who had presented the show on previous 4 seasons, will be presenting for the fifth time too.

It was previously decided that the program would start, latest by October 7. But, due to Kichcha Sudeep's date conflicts, the launch of the show has been pushed forward to October 15.

With that, the countdown has officially begun to the launch of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. At this juncture, people have started speculating the participants of the show.

This time however, the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 will also include a few people from the general public, along with the usual list of celebrities.

At a point where the makers of the show are still finalising the contestants from the general public, here is a probable list of celebrities who will make it to the show.

Check it out..