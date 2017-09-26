 »   »   » HERE IT IS! Check Out The Probable List Of Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5!

Bigg Boss Kannada has been one of the most phenomenal shows on the history of Kannada television. The show has garnered the highest amount of TRPs ever for a reality show.
Having spanned 4 successful seasons, the show is back on television for the fifth time, with a new concept. Kichcha Sudeep, who had presented the show on previous 4 seasons, will be presenting for the fifth time too.
It was previously decided that the program would start, latest by October 7. But, due to Kichcha Sudeep's date conflicts, the launch of the show has been pushed forward to October 15.
With that, the countdown has officially begun to the launch of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. At this juncture, people have started speculating the participants of the show.
This time however, the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 will also include a few people from the general public, along with the usual list of celebrities.
At a point where the makers of the show are still finalising the contestants from the general public, here is a probable list of celebrities who will make it to the show.
Check it out..
Will Diganth Participate In Bigg Boss?
According to our sources, Doodh Peda Diganth has apparently been chosen as one of the celebrity contestants for the fifth season. So, will Diganth appear on the show? Only he has to tell.
Numerologist Aaryavardhan On The Show?
Numerologist Aaryavardhan, who often states that he is the master of numbers, is being listed as one of the probable contestants of the show, according to our sources. As in the first season of Bigg Boss, which saw Brahmanda Guruji, will the fifth season see the numerologist Aaryavardhan? We have to wait and watch.
Hitha Chandrashekar
The daughter of famous cook and comedian, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Hitha Chandrashekar, is also apparently being finalised as one of the contestants on the show.
Comedian Raju Talikote
According to our sources, one of the famous comedians of Kannada film industry, Raju Talikote has been approached to be a participant on the show. We have to wait and watch if he actually takes up the offer or not.
Serial Actress Kavya Gowda
Kavya Gowda, who portrays the role of the titular character of the Kannada tele-serial, Gandhari, has also apparently made it to the final list of contestants of Bigg Boss Kananda Season 5.
Sunil Raoh
Sunil Raoh, who was last seen in the super-hit web series of Kannada, Loose Connection, has also made it to the final list of contestants, according to our sources.
Pankaj Narayan To Participate Too?
There are rumours that son of Kalasamrat S. Narayan, Pankaj Narayan is also taking part in the show. We have to wait and watch to see if it is true.
50% Rule In The 5th Season!
This is the major attraction of the 5th season of Bigg Boss Kannada. According to this concept, 50% of the participants will be celebrities, while the rest 50% will comprise contestants from general public, who will be chosen by the makers of the show.
What Do You Think About The List Of Contestants?
We have now laid before you the probable list of contestants for Bigg Boss Season 5 that we could source. What is your take on the participants of the show? Who, according to you, should make it and who shouldn't? Start commenting your thoughts in the comments box provided.