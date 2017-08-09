 »   »   » Take A Look! Puneeth Rajkumar & Rashmika Mandanna Shoot For A Song In Scotland

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Cute Doll Rashmika Mandanna have flown to Scotland for the filming of their song from the upcoming movie, Anjaniputra.

The Anjaniputra cast and crew, flew to Scotland, after having completed a one-week schedule in Rajasthan. Apparently, some of the main scenes and the film's climax was filmed in Rajasthan.

Currently, the team is in Scotland, and will shoot for two songs from the film. Shooting for one of the songs seems to have completed as we have a few pictures available for you.

These pictures have gone viral and are trending on all social networking platforms. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Mukesh Tiwari will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie.

Anjaniputra stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed and choreographed by A. Harsha, the film is produced by M. N. Kumar.

Along with the lead cast, Ramyakrishna, Ravishankar, Chikkanna, Haripriya and a few others have acted in the film. The music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

According to our sources, shooting for Anjaniputra is almost completed, except for a couple of songs, which are currently being filmed. The actors will start dubbing for their roles once the movie enters post-production stage.